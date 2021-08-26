A man is starting a jail sentence after he tried to attack a life-saving paramedic with a knife.

On 31st January this year, an emergency ambulance crew was called to the address of 50-year-old Dariusz Kiszycki.

When the crew arrived at Kiszycki’s address, he became agitated and lunged at the nearest paramedic with a knife whilst at the same time shouting at the ambulance crew to get out of his house.

The medic’s requested the assistance of the police, who arrived on the scene a short time later. By the time the police had arrived on the scene, Kiszycki had calmed down.

Because of the attack on the paramedic, Kiszycki was arrested and taken to a local police station.

In an interview, Kiszycki claimed he couldn’t remember the incident and that he had been anxious and took cocaine to ‘remedy’ his anxiety.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 13 August and was sentenced to six months in prison.

PC James Rice said:

“The public call upon paramedics to help them when they are most in need. But we are all too often called to assist when they are prevented from doing so by violent people.

“It should be remembered that emergency workers are people, they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. When they are attacked they become victims just like anyone else, but victims who have been attacked while trying to help”.

Marcus Bailey, Chief Operating Officer at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), said:

“At EEAST, we have a zero-tolerance approach to assaults on our staff and provide support in reporting any incidents and pushing for the culprits to be brought to justice.

“It is completely unacceptable that our staff should feel threatened or unsafe as they go about their jobs helping their communities and we hope this sentencing will serve as a deterrent.”

