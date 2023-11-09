In a concerning trend of violence against police officers, a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Metropolitan Police officer sustained injuries in north-east London.

This incident comes only days after a separate incident saw a man charged with a similar offence in Essex.

The incident in London unfolded in the early hours of Thursday when officers attempted to stop a vehicle with cloned plates in Gants Hill.

After a pursuit along the A12, the car was intercepted near New Spitalfields Market.

Tragically, as one officer approached the vehicle, the driver reversed into the officer, causing serious leg injuries to the officer.

The 27-year-old driver was detained under various charges, including the attempted murder of the police officer, while his passengers were arrested for drug-related offences.

This episode is not isolated. On Wednesday, four additional Metropolitan Police officers suffered serious on-duty injuries in separate occurrences.

Two officers were hospitalised after an encounter with a woman in Hammersmith, later addressed under the Mental Health Act.

Concurrently, two others were assaulted in Marylebone by an individual linked to a robbery, leading to hospitalisation and subsequent arrest for multiple charges.

These incidents reflect a disturbing escalation of risks police officers face in London when morale is at an all-time low, with hundreds of officers leaving the force.

The Metropolitan Police Service reports a rise in officer injuries to 3,568 in the last year, up from 3,380 the year before.

Moreover, the Essex incident echoes the perils prevalent beyond the capital.

An Essex Police Constable was assaulted while on duty, leading to hospitalisation. The suspect, a 45-year-old man from Canvey Island, has been charged with attempted murder and is currently awaiting court proceedings.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick expressed the Met’s resolve, asserting that the safety of officers is paramount and offences against them will be met with full force.

This string of violent acts against police officers underscores the risks law enforcement personnel face and the urgent need for measures to ensure their protection on the front lines of keeping London’s communities safe.

