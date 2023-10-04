A murder investigation is underway in Sunderland after a 54-year-old man died from life-threatening injuries inflicted by a dog.
Northumbria Police received a report of the incident shortly before 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, at an address on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row.
The Incident
Emergency services rushed to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.
Officers arrested a 44-year-old man initially on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm; he has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Next of Kin Notified
The deceased man’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.
Authorities urge the public to respect their privacy during this challenging period.
Details on the Dogs Involved
Police destroyed the dog at the scene to eliminate any further risk to public safety.
While further assessments will occur, the police believe the dog to be of the XL Bully breed.
They also seized a second dog of the same breed as a precautionary measure.
Ongoing Enquiries
Northumbria Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and officers will maintain a presence in the affected area.
