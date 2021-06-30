Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police investigating the fatal shooting on 25th September 2020 of their colleague Sergeant Matt Ratana have charged 23-year-old Louis de Zoysa, of Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, with the veteran officer’s murder.

Zoysa was also charged with being in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Since the shooting, Zoysa has remained in hospital in a stable and non-life-threatening condition.

The ‘PACE’ clock has been paused whilst Zoysa has remained under a constant police guard.

A spokesperson for the Met said detectives had been in close liaison with Zoysa’s medical team and the Crown Prosecution Service throughout the last nine months.

Recent changes to Zoysa’s medical condition and a charging decision by the CPS have resulted in de Zoysa being charged with murder and the other offences on Tuesday, 29th June.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today via video link.

For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_