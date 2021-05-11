Kent Police Detectives investigating the death of Police Community Support Officer Julia James have charged Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham with her murder.
Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown shortly before 1600 hours on Tuesday 27 April 2021.
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 21-year-old on Friday, 7 May 2021.
On Monday, 10 May 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder.
Mr Wheeler remains in custody and is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021.
Tributes have continued to pour in for the much-loved and highly respected PCSO who worked in a unit that looked after the victims of domestic abuse.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Really WELL DONE to all involved.👍👍