Kent Police Detectives investigating the death of Police Community Support Officer Julia James have charged Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham with her murder.

Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown shortly before 1600 hours on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 21-year-old on Friday, 7 May 2021.

On Monday, 10 May 2021, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder.

Mr Wheeler remains in custody and is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

Tributes have continued to pour in for the much-loved and highly respected PCSO who worked in a unit that looked after the victims of domestic abuse.

