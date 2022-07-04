A man has been charged with murder by officers from Derbyshire Constabulary after an 11-year-old boy was found injured near Shipley Country Park.

Police said that Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, close to the park in Heanor, on Saturday, 18 June, to report that a boy had suffered injuries.

The boy sadly died later that day.

A subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man.

Michael Harrison of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 July.

He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit will continue with their inquiries and will remain in the area for the next few days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to speak to them.

As part of those inquiries, officers want to find a white Vauxhall Combo van that may be displaying one of the following registrations:

• FL54 JBJ

• FL54 JDJ

• FG57 FTO

Anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 22*349624:

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.