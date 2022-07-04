A man has been charged with murder by officers from Derbyshire Constabulary after an 11-year-old boy was found injured near Shipley Country Park.
Police said that Ambulance crews were called to Thorpes Road, close to the park in Heanor, on Saturday, 18 June, to report that a boy had suffered injuries.
The boy sadly died later that day.
A subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man.
Michael Harrison of Eaton Terrace, Nottingham, has now been charged with murder and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 July.
He has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit will continue with their inquiries and will remain in the area for the next few days.
Anyone with information is encouraged to speak to them.
As part of those inquiries, officers want to find a white Vauxhall Combo van that may be displaying one of the following registrations:
• FL54 JBJ
• FL54 JDJ
• FG57 FTO
Anyone who can help should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 22*349624:
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below