A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was assaulted in Harlow on Wednesday, 7 September.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Station Approach, Harlow, at around 16:00 hours.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said that Force Control Room staff received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting that a man was behaving in a threatening manner.
Several response team units responded to the call. Whilst trying to detain the male, one officer received what has been described by Essex Police as ‘an injury to his face.’
Essex Police have released no further details regarding the injuries or the weapon the suspect used.
A 21-year-old Ahmed Poka of Boxted Road, Colchester, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assaulting an emergency worker, racially aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Chief Inspector Paul Austin, Harlow district commander, said:
“Police officers work tirelessly and selflessly, to protect and serve the people of Essex.
“But sadly, at times policing is a difficult and dangerous job and, on occasion, they are required to put themselves at risk in order to protect the public.”
