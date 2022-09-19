A man has been charged by Met Police detectives investigating the stabbing of two police officers in Westminster on Friday, 16th September.

At approximately 06:00hrs on Friday, 16 September, officers were on patrol in the area of Leicester Square and dealing with another incident when a member of the public made them aware of a man who was in possession of a knife.

Officers challenged the armed male and, during attempts to detain him, received multiple stab injuries. The male officer was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest. The female officer received life-changing injuries to her arm.

The officers requested urgent assistance, and additional officers rushed to the scene. A further officer involved in detaining the man suffered a minor hand injury, while another sustained damage to his protective vest caused by the knife.

The female officer has been discharged from hospital following surgery to her arm. The male officer remains in hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesperson for the Met said that both officers are being supported in their recovery by family and friends, and the wider policing family is supporting all those involved.

24-year-old Mohammed Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road, W2, was charged on Saturday, 17 September, with attempted murder and Section 18 GBH with intent.

The attempted murder charge relates to the male police officer and the GBH to a female police officer.

He was also charged with assault (ABH) and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article.

These charges relate to three other police officers.

In addition, Rahman was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 September.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, from the Central West Command Unit, responsible for policing Westminster, said:

“Every day, police officers go out on the streets to keep the communities of London safe. In doing so they often have to put themselves in the way of danger, putting their own welfare at risk in order to protect others.

“The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplifies the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan Police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”

The investigation into the circumstances is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. They are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw this incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

They can also speak to police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1080/16SEP. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

