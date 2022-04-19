The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a man has been charged following an incident on Sunday 18th April, at Horse Guards Parade.
Two Ministry of Defence police officers were confronted by a male who was armed with a knife.
Thankfully, neither police officer was injured during the incident. It has been reported that officers used a taser on the male, who was then subdued and restrained at the scene.
Following the incident, the BBC reported that the suspect had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The incident has not been treated as terror-related. Whitehall was closed for several hours due to the incident.
Prashanth Kandaiah, 29 (15.10.92) of Mellion Close, SE28, was charged on Tuesday, 19 April, with attempted section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a pointed/bladed article.
He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.
