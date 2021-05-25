A man has been arrested and charged by officers investigating an incident in which a police officer was struck by a car in Manor Way, Hillingdon.

The incident happened at approximately 18:00hrs on Friday, 21 May.

The officer sustained a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

He remains in hospital, where he is being treated for his injury, which has been described as potentially life-changing. Emergency Services News understands that the officer will require at least six months of intensive treatment, including the prospect of plastic surgery.

On 22nd May, Almam James-Downes, 24, of Rabournmead Drive, Northolt was arrested.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on 24 May charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident and was remanded into custody.

He will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 21 June.

A JustGiving page has been set up to assist the officer with private physio sessions, childcare and help to cover any other extra costs incurred during his recovery.

So far, £3,760 has been raised out of an initial target of £1,000.

Speaking about the crowdfunding campaign, Carmine Nisco said:

‘[the officer] has suffered life changing injuries and faces a long road to recovery. Anyone who knows him, will acknowledge his excellent qualities as a police officer and even better as a person and dear friend to many on his local BOCU.

‘We are trying to raise £1,000 to assist him with private physio sessions, childcare and to cover any other extra costs that will be incurred during his recovery. This will also allow him to spend quality time with this family.

‘We also want to show him how much he is appreciated by his friends and the wider Police family. I ask if people could please give generously where they can, to help him and his family through this difficult time. Any funds left after his recovery will be donated to the Andrew Harper fund’.

To visit the JustGiving page, click HERE.