Leicester Police have charged a 24-year-old man after five police officers were assaulted during an ‘incident’ in Leicester city centre on Monday morning.

Matthew Greasley of Malabar Road has been charged with five counts of assault on an emergency worker.

The charge relates to an incident in Humberstone Gate around 10.10 am when officers attempted to arrest a man.

Four officers sustained cuts and bruises during the incident but didn’t require medical treatment.

A fifth officer was treated for a suspected fracture to his wrist.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_