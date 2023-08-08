In a disturbing incident in Bootle, a man has been charged with several offences after firing paintball pellets at police officers and private properties.

This unusual and potentially dangerous attack occurred on Sunday, August 6.

A Bizarre Pursuit

At approximately 8:25 am, Merseyside Police received reports that a man had targeted two separate addresses in Sefton with paintball pellets.

The situation escalated when officers on the scene witnessed the same individual discharging the paintball gun at a vehicle.

Following a short pursuit marked police patrols managed to stop the vehicle on Dunnings Bridge Road.

The suspect, however, was far from finished. He fled from the vehicle and continued discharging more paintball pellets towards the officers before finally being detained on Galgate Drive. Despite being hit multiple times, a police officer chased after the male and took him to the ground.

Charges and Consequences

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Taylor of Ford Lane in Litherland, has been charged with several offences.

These include three counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of assault on an emergency worker, assault by beating, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and failing to stop.

Taylor has been remanded into custody and was set to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Tuesday, August 8.

A Reminder to the Community

This incident serves as a stark reminder that even unconventional weapons can threaten law enforcement and the public.

Police are urging anyone with information about dangerous weapons in the community to come forward.

If you have any information, you can pass it on via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111. In the case of a crime in progress, always call 999.

