Man Bites Two Police Officers in Alston, Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Jail

A violent incident in Alston involving the assault of two police officers has led to a man being handed a jail term of four and a half years.

The judgement was announced on 17 August at Carlisle Crown Court.

27-year-old Mustafa Osman, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two attempts to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

On 10 November 2022, police were alerted to a disturbance at a property in Alston. Upon arriving, officers arrested Osman for criminal damage.

But things escalated quickly. In an attempt to resist arrest, Osman bit one officer on her upper arm and another on the finger.

Despite the use of a Taser, he refused to release his bite for several agonising minutes.

Such assaults on police officers, unfortunately, are not isolated events.

In the 12 months leading up to March 2023, Cumbria Constabulary recorded 145 assaults on their officers.

When viewed in the broader context, this number is significant but slightly below the national average.

Across England and Wales, in the same timeframe, there were a staggering 40,738 recorded assaults on police officers.

The rate of assaults on officers within the Cumbria Constabulary is somewhat lower than this national figure.

However, This latest incident serves as a poignant reminder of the daily dangers officers face, even in regions with lower assault averages.

Detective Superintendent Jenny Beattie said:

“Today’s sentencing sends out a clear message that assaults against emergency workers are not tolerated; anyone who assaults a member of the emergency services will be robustly dealt with and may end with a prison sentence.

“These two officers were simply doing their job and responding to an incident when they were viciously attacked.

“No one should go out to work and expect to go home with serious injuries as a result of doing their job.

“Every time we go to work, we do so with the core intention of helping people and keeping them safe.

“The officers involved have both acted with dignity and continued to provide a service to the public despite their ordeal and have shown bravery in terms of their actions that night and also during the court process.”

