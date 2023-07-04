A road traffic accident in Oldham spiralled into violence on Saturday, 1 July 2022, when police officers attending the scene fell victim to an assault.

The incident, which transpired around 1 pm on Middleton Road, involved two vehicles and led to a 26-year-old man’s arrest.

An Unexpected Turn of Events

Initially, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles.

One woman in her twenties sustained minor injuries from the incident. First responders transported her to a local hospital.

However, while the officers took details from the second vehicle involved, events turned violent.

Three police officers fell victim to assault and sustained injuries that, fortunately, are not believed to be serious.

Authorities promptly arrested the 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a constable.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiry.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Booth, of GMP’s Oldham division, said:

“This is a shocking incident where our officers have been attacked whilst conducting their duties. Whilst they did not suffer serious injuries, this is behaviour will not be tolerated against police.

“As a force, we are committed to protecting the public and keeping our streets safe and they absolutely do not deserve to be treated in this way.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1595 of 1/7/23.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rising Incidents of Police Assaults

This incident isn’t isolated. Recent data highlights a growing concern regarding assaults on GMP officers.

In the past year, from June 2022 to May 2023, GMP recorded a staggering 1,142 assaults on its officers.

Among these, 16 incidents involved serious assaults, resulting in severe injuries or posing a significant risk of serious injury to the officer.

Physical assaults lead the list, followed by verbal abuse and threats of violence.

Despite a “zero tolerance” approach to violence against the police, including the use of body-worn cameras, GMP struggles with a high number of incidents.

