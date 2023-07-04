A road traffic accident in Oldham spiralled into violence on Saturday, 1 July 2022, when police officers attending the scene fell victim to an assault.
The incident, which transpired around 1 pm on Middleton Road, involved two vehicles and led to a 26-year-old man’s arrest.
An Unexpected Turn of Events
Initially, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles.
One woman in her twenties sustained minor injuries from the incident. First responders transported her to a local hospital.
However, while the officers took details from the second vehicle involved, events turned violent.
Three police officers fell victim to assault and sustained injuries that, fortunately, are not believed to be serious.
Authorities promptly arrested the 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing a constable.
He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiry.
Chief Inspector Lindsay Booth, of GMP’s Oldham division, said:
“This is a shocking incident where our officers have been attacked whilst conducting their duties. Whilst they did not suffer serious injuries, this is behaviour will not be tolerated against police.
“As a force, we are committed to protecting the public and keeping our streets safe and they absolutely do not deserve to be treated in this way.”
Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1595 of 1/7/23.
Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Rising Incidents of Police Assaults
This incident isn’t isolated. Recent data highlights a growing concern regarding assaults on GMP officers.
In the past year, from June 2022 to May 2023, GMP recorded a staggering 1,142 assaults on its officers.
Among these, 16 incidents involved serious assaults, resulting in severe injuries or posing a significant risk of serious injury to the officer.
Physical assaults lead the list, followed by verbal abuse and threats of violence.
Despite a “zero tolerance” approach to violence against the police, including the use of body-worn cameras, GMP struggles with a high number of incidents.
I’ve never understood why when a suspect is released on bail nobody has to stand surety that he/she will attend court, especially if they have no fixed abode or are foreigners. Surely a bail bond of between £5,000 and £250,000 would encourage them to attend court, not flee abroad. Obviously it would be checked that those standing bail could afford to pay the cost if the suspect didn’t attend court.
Such behaviour IS tolerated. Given the feebleness of sentences, where is the deterrent? I also do not understand what there is to investigate. 3 coppers were injured by this character. He should be held in custody and down to the magistrates court in the morning, facing a jail sentence. We have become too soft and by our actions, or rather lack of them, allow, nay encourage such behaviour to proliferate.