A man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Island Road, Birmingham, with a six-year-old child in the back.

The incident happened on Sunday, 5th November, when a thief noticed an unattended vehicle.

The stolen car was abandoned at the junction of Brosil Avenue and Grestone Avenue around 15 minutes after it was taken.

The child was discovered sitting in the back of the car.

Thankfully, the child was not injured and came to no harm, despite the thief making off from the scene and then leaving the child in the back of the car as he fled.

A post that was published on X by WMP Traffic said:

‘We attended a report of a car being stolen from Handsworth with a 6-year-old child still on board.

‘The car was quickly found abandoned with the child safely still inside, and we then arrested one of the suspected offenders running from the scene.’

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police confirmed that a 20-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and that he has since been released on police bail.

The spokesperson added that the child was not harmed and has been reunited with their family.

