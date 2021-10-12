A man has been arrested following the cowardly shooting of a Georgia police officer who was shot and killed just as he was starting his first shift.
SWAT officers took 43-year-old Damien Ferguson into custody following an intense manhunt for the shooter.
Intelligence provided by the U.S. Marshals & Georgia Bureau of Investigation led to Ferguson’s arrest.
On Saturday, Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside his Middle Georgia police station as he started his first shift with the Alamo Police Department.
He leaves behind a wife and their 6-month-old baby.
It is understood that the 26-year-old officer was targeted at around 01:00 hours as he exited the police station.
So far this year, five Georgia officers have been killed whilst trying to protect the public.
