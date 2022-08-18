Metropolitan Police detectives investigating the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Ealing have made an arrest.

Mr O’Halloran was an extremely popular man who could often be found raising money for Ukrainian refugees by playing his accordion outside a Tesco in Perivale.

Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested at an address in Southall in the early hours of Thursday, 18th August, on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Multiple appeals for information went viral on social media as police released details of the shocking, evil and cowardly attack on Mr O’Halloran.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who leads the investigation, said:

“I would like to thank the public for their overwhelming support following this horrific incident.

“As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made, and this investigation is progressing at pace.

“Mr O’Halloran’s family have been updated with this development and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I would reiterate their previous request that their privacy is respected by everyone as they continue to come to terms with their tragic loss.”

A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 16:06hrs on Tuesday, 16 August, to Runnymede Gardens, at the junction with Cayton Road, Greenford to reports of a man with stab wounds.

Officers responded and gave emergency first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mr O’Halloran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe that Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue shortly before 16:06hrs on Tuesday, 16 August, before managing to travel 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens where he flagged down a member of the public for help.

Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to upload it using this online form.

If you have any other information about the murder, please call the incident room on 020 8358 0300 quoting 4691/16AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

