A man charged with the attempted murder of a nine-year-old boy who was repeatedly stabbed in the face and neck as he walked along the street with his brother has appeared before a crown court judge.
24-year-old Faisal Khan is accused of following the child down a street in Peterborough and attacking him on the 8th of May this year (2021).
A court official said Khan was not asked to enter pleas to charges of attempted murder and of possession of a knife in a public place.
The case was adjourned until 2nd July while psychiatric reports are carried out.
A provisional trial date has been set for 15th December.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the boy was walking with his older brother when he was attacked in Peveril Road. He was left with multiple injuries to his face and head.
999 response team officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 1524 hours.
The boy is receiving ongoing treatment for his life-changing injuries.
