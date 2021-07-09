A male with 51 previous convictions for a total of 111 offences has been given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker.
Serial offender Alfie Hubbard, 26, was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday after previously admitting violent disorder on June 13 last year.
Crown Prosecutor, Fer Chinner, said Hubbard was among a group of “right-wing extremists” who took to the streets of London as “agitators”, claiming they were ‘protecting statues’ when the trouble began.
The demonstrations, which saw Metropolitan Police officers pelted with missiles, took place in Westminster.
Footage played in court shows Hubbard, dressed in a green tracksuit, kicking the police officer in the back before landing a second kick as Sgt Lambert tried to get back to his feet.
Ms Chinner said: “In a gratuitous and cowardly act of violence, Mr Hubbard ran towards the officer and fly kicked him in his back before running away.”
Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said of the sentence:
“It’s not enough and it should be more.”
“Any assault on a police officer should be dealt with in the most officious way, we believe, and we don’t think the sentencing is correct for assaulting a police officer in this way,” he said.
“It needs to be far higher to send a clear message to the public that you can’t behave towards the police in this way.”
In a victim impact statement read in court, Sgt Lambert said he had never been subjected to such an assault in his 14 years as a police officer.
“I’m more anxious since the attack.
“I have had trouble sleeping with bad dreams which centre around the attack when I can sleep,” he said.
Featured image credit: ITV News
Before you do, don’t forget to become an ESN ‘Insider’.
For just £3-per-month, our team will send you a weekly digest of the most-read stories and most-watched videos from the front line of the worlds emergency services. CLICK HERE to find out more.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news. You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below