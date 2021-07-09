A male with 51 previous convictions for a total of 111 offences has been given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker.

Serial offender Alfie Hubbard, 26, was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday after previously admitting violent disorder on June 13 last year.

Crown Prosecutor, Fer Chinner, said Hubbard was among a group of “right-wing extremists” who took to the streets of London as “agitators”, claiming they were ‘protecting statues’ when the trouble began.

The demonstrations, which saw Metropolitan Police officers pelted with missiles, took place in Westminster.

Footage played in court shows Hubbard, dressed in a green tracksuit, kicking the police officer in the back before landing a second kick as Sgt Lambert tried to get back to his feet.

Ms Chinner said: “In a gratuitous and cowardly act of violence, Mr Hubbard ran towards the officer and fly kicked him in his back before running away.”

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said of the sentence:

“It’s not enough and it should be more.”

“Any assault on a police officer should be dealt with in the most officious way, we believe, and we don’t think the sentencing is correct for assaulting a police officer in this way,” he said.

“It needs to be far higher to send a clear message to the public that you can’t behave towards the police in this way.”

In a victim impact statement read in court, Sgt Lambert said he had never been subjected to such an assault in his 14 years as a police officer.

“I’m more anxious since the attack.

“I have had trouble sleeping with bad dreams which centre around the attack when I can sleep,” he said.

Featured image credit: ITV News

