A paedophile who dragged a 13-year-old schoolgirl into an alleyway is now facing a lengthy sentence behind bars, having been convicted of rape.

On 3rd November 2020, 27-year-old Kadian Nelson abducted the 13-year-old in Mitcham, southwest London, before ordering her to perform sex acts on him.

As the rapist led his victim away, a member of the public, who became concerned after seeing, from a distance, Nelson leading the girl away, pulled out her mobile phone and began to film as she started to catch up with Nelson.

After around 30 seconds, the witness caught up with Nelson and his victim. The witness shouted:

“Let her go. What are you doing with her?”

Nelson replied by saying that the victim was his sister.

Not convinced by his response, the good samaritan shouted: “What are you doing with her?” as she continued to close in on the rapist.

Nelson replied by saying: “bro, this is mans family, bruv, move. Are you nuts?”

A still taken from the mobile phone footage that was filmed by the good samaritan.

The good samaritan continued to bravely walk after Nelson as he tried to lead the 13-year-old girl away from the scene.

Nelson replied: “This is mans family”, to which the person filming asks: “So what are you doing in the corner with her?”

The good samaritan then repeatedly asks the 13-year-old victim: “Are you ok?” but she does not get a response from either Nelson or his victim.

Nelson then turned towards the female witness and shouted: “Don’t follow me, bro”.

When the witness catches up with the duo, the male suspect walks off, leaving the 13-year-old girl behind.

The witness immediately asks the victim: “Are you ok? Do you know him?”

In the video shared on social media at the time, the victim started crying and confirmed to the good samaritan that she did not know the male.

Hugging the good samaritan, the girl then cries: “I’m really scared, I’m really scared”.

Kadian Nelson

Following the incident, a CCTV trawl by investigators showed Nelson following his victim as she made her way to school.

After the mobile phone footage was shared on social media, groups of concerned residents, who identified Nelson from the footage, went round to Nelson’s known addresses in an attempt to hand him over to the police.

Nelson was arrested two days after the incident before the good samaritans could find the rapist.

Nelson admitted, rape, kidnap and making a threat to kill at Kingston Crown Court.

He has been remanded into custody pending sentencing, scheduled to take place on 13th August.

Prosecutors told that court that Nelson grabbed the teenager from behind with his palm covering her mouth as he dragged her down an alleyway.

Kate Shilton, from the CPS, said:

‘This was a terrifying stranger attack on a young girl on her way to school.

‘The prosecution was able to present compelling evidence that made clear that it was Kadian Nelson who had carried out this sickening attack.

‘The prosecution case included video footage and DNA evidence from the lighter and tobacco pouch found inside Nelson’s jacket pocket, which he left behind.

‘The victim was also able to identify him in an ID parade. These guilty pleas will mean that Nelson’s young victim will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court.

‘I would like to thank the members of the family who saw what happened and took quick action in alerting the police to the incident. The young victim has shown remarkable courage during these proceedings and I hope this conviction will go some way to providing her with closure.

‘Sexual offences are some of the most serious and complex cases to prosecute. The CPS is committed to bringing sexual offenders to justice where there is the evidence to do so.’

