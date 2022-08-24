The male who ran into the home of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in an attempt to run away from a cowardly gunman was on licence from prison at the time of the shooting.
Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia said that a 35-year-old male has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.
The male will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. Detectives said he will also be further questioned in connection with Olivia’s murder.
Officers attended at a house on Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot at 22:00 hours after reports that an unknown male had fired a gun inside the property, resulting in the death of nine-year-old Olivia and injuries to her mother and the 35-year-old man.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said:
“Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.
“I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible.
“We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.
“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent.
“It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.
“If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.”
Anyone with information, footage or images is asked to contact Merseyside Police via the following link Public Portal (mipp.police.uk), @MerPolCC or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000621566
