A male has been jailed after admitting to causing grievous bodily harm to a mother and her baby boy in Tipton last year (2020).
Aamer Araf repeatedly stabbed the 37-year-old woman with a kitchen knife until she lost consciousness in Mansion Drive in the early hours of 28 May.
As neighbours rushed to her aid, he took her seven-month-old son upstairs, swinging him by his legs and banging his head on the walls.
When police arrived, cowardly Araf used the baby to avoid arrest, but he was Tasered to allow officers to rescue the boy and get medical help.
The baby was taken to hospital in a critical condition with head injuries, with his mother, who had suffered stab wounds to her face, hands and thigh, and a fractured hand.
Araf was arrested for attempted murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday (30 Apr).
Araf, who was a habitual cannabis user, was diagnosed as being a paranoid schizophrenic.
The 33-year-old from Mansion Drive, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, reduced to eight years for his early guilty plea and reduced culpability.
He will also serve four years on licence upon his release.
Detective Constable Deb Bullman, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said:
“This was dreadful incident with mother and son suffering terrible injuries, but remarkably the little boy has made an astonishing recovery, although he will still need to be monitored as he grows, to determine if there are any lasting effects.
“His mother still has physical and mental scars for which she is receiving on-going support.”
DC Bullman added: “Domestic abuse remains a key priority for us. Sadly since the start of the pandemic last year we have seen an increase of 17 per cent in domestic related incidents, but we have not reduced our response to victims.
“The force responds to more than 200 incidents per day and we remain committed to catching perpetrators.
“So we urge anyone who is not feeling safe in their own home to seek help. We have specially trained officers who work alongside support groups and charities to help survivors achieve the best outcome for them.”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below