A man who tried to rob a mother in her Birmingham home and then sexually assaulted a police officer as he was arrested has been sent to prison for nine years.

West Midlands Police response team officers were called out to flats in Stockland Green after Lemech Baldeo threw plant pots at the building and got inside at around 22:00 hours on 28 April this year.

The 35-year-old then pushed open the front door of a woman’s flat as she tried to lock it, shoved her inside and demanded cash.

He punched her in the face, bit her and began pulling at her clothing.

Thankfully the woman managed to get free, and minutes later, officers arrived after worried neighbours called 999.

The two female officers arrested and handcuffed Baldeo, but as they led him from the flat, he became abusive, kicked out and grabbed one officer between her legs.

Lemech Baldeo | Credit: WMP

Officers subdued him, but as he was transported to custody, he also racially abused them and headbutted one, splitting her lip.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, 28th November, Baldeo, of Rookery Road, Handsworth, was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to robbery, sexual assault, criminal damage, assault on emergency worker and racially-aggravated assault.

When Baldeo is released from prison, he will remain on the sexual offenders register for ten years.

DC Victoria Livingstone, from Force CID, said:

“This was a horrible series of crimes committed by a dangerous man who is now behind bars for a significant period of time.

“There was a sexual element running through all this which has not only resulted in a jail term but Baldeo will also be monitored on the sex offenders register after he is released.

“We have also been able to offer support to the victim and to our officers who are now being able to move on from this harrowing experience.”

