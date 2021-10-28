Metropolitan Police officers have charged a male after a police car was rammed in east London.
At 19:16hrs on Thursday, 29 April, a police officer approached the driver of a parked car on Eastern Avenue in Ilford after it was identified as displaying false number plates.
There was a baby inside the vehicle.
While the officer was speaking to the driver, the car reversed, striking the police vehicle.
It mounted the pavement and drove off, heading west along the eastbound A12 Eastern Avenue, against the traffic flow.
Officers subsequently located the vehicle.
Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer, 29, of no fixed address, was charged on Wednesday, 27 October with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, fraudulent use of a registration mark, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 October.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below