Metropolitan Police officers have charged a male after a police car was rammed in east London.

At 19:16hrs on Thursday, 29 April, a police officer approached the driver of a parked car on Eastern Avenue in Ilford after it was identified as displaying false number plates.

There was a baby inside the vehicle.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, the car reversed, striking the police vehicle.

It mounted the pavement and drove off, heading west along the eastbound A12 Eastern Avenue, against the traffic flow.

Officers subsequently located the vehicle.

Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer, 29, of no fixed address, was charged on Wednesday, 27 October with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, fraudulent use of a registration mark, driving a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 October.

