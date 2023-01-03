A dangerous man has been jailed for threatening bailiffs with a firearm which he later pointed at police officers.
Richard Todd, 52, of Foxberry Road SE4 2SR, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 19 December, to five years’ imprisonment.
He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a certificate.
On Wednesday, 16 February, two County Court bailiffs attended Todd’s home to execute a repossession of property warrant.
After gaining entry, they were confronted by Todd who was holding a handgun.
The bailiffs left the address and called police. Firearms officers responded and were met by Todd who pointed the gun at them.
The officers spoke with him, and after an intense standoff lasting approximately 20 minutes, he put the gun down. He was quickly arrested.
Officers searched his home and located further ammunition, 25 bulleted cartridges and 24 shotgun shells, along with a bulletproof vest.
The firearm was sent for forensic examination and was found to be a revolver-style air pistol that had been converted to a viable lethal firearm.
It was loaded with six rounds of live ammunition. He was charged two days later and remanded in custody.
Detective Constable Theo Green, from the South East Command Unit, said:
“No one expects to have a gun pointed at them whilst they’re going about their job. This must have been a truly terrifying experience for the two bailiffs.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to praise my colleagues in the Firearms Command who responded that day. The composure they showed, and their ability to talk a gunman down, shows true professionalism. The outcome of that day could have been much different.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, of the Met’s Firearm Command, said:
“This incident demonstrates the bravery and professionalism of our firearms officers, who confront incidents like this on a daily basis to protect the public and unarmed officers.
“This was one of the approximately 4,000 spontaneous firearms incidents we responded to over the last 12 months and shows how our officers will use their communication skills to de-escalate and conclude an incident safely.
“I am extremely proud of their response that day.”
Have you subscribed to our YouTube yet? If not, CLICK HERE. Let’s see if we can get to 100,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel!
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Given the evidence in the photos, this man is a genuine menace to society. Mind you, given the wide variety of ammunition, there is a chance that had he fired the weapon, it might have gone very wrong for him.
As things stand, a 5 year sentence is truly pathetic. He will be out on 30 months and back to his old habits. He should have been locked up for at least 20 years, coming out when he was 20 years older unless he made a nuisance of himself inside, in which case he can stay there longer. I bet his neighbours cannot wait until summer 2025 when he is freed.