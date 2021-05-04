A male who unleashed a torrent of abuse towards emergency workers has been given a suspended sentence.

51-year-old Habib Rehman racially abused a nurse who was trying to help him at the Northern Area Custody Facility (NACF).

Rehman also called one police officer a white ‘b******’ and another a ‘black b******’ after being arrested for possessing a knife in a public place.

The court heard how he again used racial language towards police and paramedics on two dates in October.

At Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, Rehman was sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Prosecutor Holly Wilbey said Rehman swore at a nurse who was trying to help him on 4th June 2020.

Miss Wilbey said:

“The health care professional entered the cell. The defendant was lying on his back. He swore at the man and called him a ‘white mother f*****’. He was asked to stop racially abusing him and the defendant replied, ‘What the f*** are you going to do about it’?”

Miss Wilbey said: “The defendant had a knife. Police arrived and he was found in Saracen Way with his hands inside his trouser pocket. He was seen to remove a black handled kitchen knife and throw it a short distance.”

Rehman was arrested, and on the way to the police station, he made racial comments to an officer calling him a ‘f****** white b******’.

Miss Wilbey said: “The defendant said, ‘One day we will rise, one day we will kill you, you white mother f*****’.”

The court heard he racially abused another officer in custody, calling him a ‘black b******’.

On 20th October, police received two calls from members of the public who were concerned about Rehman’s behaviour at Brindley Farm in Etruria.

Officers responded to the call and found the defendant lying in some bushes. He was heavily intoxicated and was shouting abuse at members of the public as they walked past him.

Miss Wilbey added: “He continued to insult an officer. He said, ‘We will rise. There is one of you and a billion of us.”

On 30th October, police received a report that Rehman was lying in Chaplin Road, Longton. The heavily intoxicated Rehman was placed in an ambulance, where he then became aggressive to the paramedics.

Miss Wilbey said: “He said, ‘You white mother f******, I am going to chop off your heads’.

Rehman of Jefferson Street, Tunstall, denied the offences but was convicted of five charges of racially aggravated section 4 and possession of a knife in public.

Recorder Ben Williams said the first offence was ‘gratuitous abuse of a healthcare worker trying to assist you’.

Recorder Williams added: “Police officers are entitled to the protection of the courts against this racially charged abuse.

“If you had not spent six months in custody, the sentence would be immediate.

“I am just persuaded that it is appropriate to give you a chance to show you can put this sort of behaviour behind you.”

