A male who, with nothing better to do, decided to film a police dog and his handler “for his own amusement” as they walked along a street was arrested after the police dog sniffed drugs coming from the male.
Sniffer dog ‘Hector’ had been training with his handler in Canterbury when the male started to follow them before getting out his phone to film them.
However, the professional bystander’s “fun” was cut short after PD ‘Hector’ picked up the scent of some drugs and indicated to his handler that the male following and filming them had drugs on him.
PD ‘Hector’s’ handler stopped them male and searched him. He was found to be in possession of what was described as “a large quantity of cannabis.”
The Kent Police Tactical Operations unit tweeted:
“While Hector was training, this male followed behind him and his handler down Canterbury High Street, filming them for his own amusement, only for Hector to turn and indicate on him.
“The subsequent search found a quantity of Cannabis on the male #TooEasy #DrugsDog”.
Another “slap on the wrist” I expect as cannabis is now classed as a “recreational drug”. What happened to the Tories pledge to be tough on crime and drug taking?”
Well done Hector. I bet everyone is laughing about that one. Now the issue is what will happen to this idiot. He was carrying a ‘large quantity of cannabis’, which presumably means he is a dealer of some sort.
In my book, he should be banged up for at least 2 years on his first offence and doubling each subsequent conviction. What will probably happen is that he will lose the drugs and get off with a warning. Even quite substantial cultivators have got off with a warning rather than many years inside. Then we wonder sy we have a lawless society.
If there are no or few consequences, where is the incentive to behave? Crime pays, sometimes handsomely.