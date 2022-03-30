A male who is reported to have escaped from lawful custody in Poole on 26th March is due to appear in court.
Dorset Police received a report at 11:13 hours on Saturday, 26 March 2022 concerning a male who had run off from a court prisoner transport vehicle in Hardy Road, Poole.
It is alleged that the male assaulted one of the security officers during the incident.
A spokesperson for Dorset Police said that 32-year-old Kyle Eglington was arrested on Monday 28th March following extensive inquiries, having been at large for two days.
Eglington was subsequently charged with escaping from lawful custody and assault, occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 30 March 2022.)
