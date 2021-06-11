A man from Gloucester who beat his pet dog, causing concern and uproar within his local community, has received a lifetime ban from keeping animals.
The police were called after a member of the public spotted the male beating his dog. Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Dog Unit responded to the call, which was made on 15th September 2020.
When officers arrived on the scene, they quickly located the suspect and his English Bull Terrier. They seized the dog under the Animal Welfare Act and took it to a kennel.
The dog was checked by a vet, where it was discovered that he had other injuries thought to be caused by abuse.
The dog was rehomed at Christmas and is now being adequately cared for by a family who has owned dogs for several years.
Paul Fowler, 40 and of Matson in Gloucester received the ban at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 June after previously pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
As well as the ban, Fowler also received a two-month sentence suspended for 12 months and has conditions that he must now comply with.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said:
“There was lots of social media attention about the incident, so much so that a woman contacted us as she had seen Fowler beating his dog months earlier in Kings Walk.
“In total we had six witnesses to Fowler’s actions and we hope that this conviction shows how we will not tolerate animal abuse here in Gloucestershire.”
Ensuring the welfare of animals falls under the county’s Police and Crime Plan priority of “a compassionate approach”.
Anyone living in the Gloucestershire area who has concerns about animal cruelty can contact Gloucestershire Police by clicking HERE>
