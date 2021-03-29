A Scarborough man who pushed a police officer to the ground allowing another man, who had just assaulted a police officer, to evade arrest has received a suspended prison sentence.

At around 10.50 pm on Thursday 19 September 2019, a group of males had been drinking at the East Ayton Lodge Hotel bar in Scarborough.

At closing time, staff at the bar asked the group of males to leave. However, they refused, so staff called the police to request assistance.

An officer attended the scene and spoke to the group. After some persuasion, the officer convinced the group to leave, so the officer returned to his car.

Seconds later, the officer was approached by one of the men who slammed the police car door into the officer’s leg, causing him pain to his shin and kneecap and aggravating a historic injury.

As the officer arrested the man, he resisted, and a struggle followed.

Stuart Duncan Martin, 40, became involved and pulled hard on the officer’s uniform, pushing him to the ground, allowing the arrested man to escape.

Four days later, Martin of Riggs Head Scarborough attended Scarborough Police Station, where he was subsequently interviewed and charged with the offence of assault with intent to resist the arrest of another.

He changed his plea to guilty and on 24th March at York Crown Court, he was handed a 10-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.

He also must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £122.00, pay compensation to the victim of £250.00 and pay £250.00 towards the prosecution’s costs.

Commenting on yesterday’s sentence, Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Graeme Kynman said:

“This was a senseless attack and reflects an appalling attitude to those who place themselves in harm’s way on a day to day basis to protect the vulnerable and keep our communities safe.

“It is never acceptable to assume that assaults upon police officers and staff should be tolerated, they are not simply ‘part of the job and I’m pleased that Martin was put before the courts for the role he played in what happened that night.”

