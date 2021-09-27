A male who assaulted two police officers after trying to damage a member of the public’s car has been handed a community order.

Luc Warner-Lee, 41, tried to damage a blue Kia on Maud Road in Dorchester on Friday, June 25.

Warner-Lee caused no damage to the car, and police officers arrived in the area soon after an informant made a 999 call.

Weymouth Magistrates’ Court heard how Warner-Lee assaulted two police officers and resisted another police officer.

Warner-Lee, of Crowngate Square, Poundbury, was arrested and charged with attempted criminal damage of a vehicle, assault of two police officers and resisting a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to the offences in court.

Magistrates issued him with a six-month community order with a requirement to attend a drug rehabilitation course.

He was also ordered to pay £100 each in compensation to the two assaulted police officers.

