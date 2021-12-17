North Yorkshire Police have warned they’ll take robust action against anyone who assaults emergency services workers this Christmas after a man was jailed after assaulting two police officers.
Stephen Hennings attacked the officers in two separate incidents.
Earlier this month, Hennings wielded a broken bottle and kicked an officer in the torso as they were responding to reports of public disorder in Brompton-on-Swale, near Richmond, where the 31-year-old lives.
In a separate incident in June, Hennings assaulted a different police officer at Darlington Memorial Hospital.
Hennings was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to the attacks.
He will now spend Christmas in prison after he was jailed for 32 weeks by York Magistrates’ Court on 15th December.
North Yorkshire Police said anyone who assaults emergency service workers can expect similar consequences.
Inspector Mark Gee, who is based in Richmond, said:
“There is simply no excuse for this kind of behaviour – it’s unacceptable, unlawful and very distressing for officers who put themselves at risk to keep everyone safe.
“While most people celebrate in good spirits, unfortunately, we do encounter a significant amount of violent behaviour directed towards us over the Christmas and New Year period.
“Many of our officers will be spending this time apart from their families to help keep our communities safe 24/7. But being kicked, or punched, or spat at isn’t part of the job and will never be tolerated.
“This Christmas and all year round, anyone who assaults emergency service workers can expect to be dealt with robustly, which often includes a prison sentence.”
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below