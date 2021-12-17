North Yorkshire Police have warned they’ll take robust action against anyone who assaults emergency services workers this Christmas after a man was jailed after assaulting two police officers.

Stephen Hennings attacked the officers in two separate incidents.

Earlier this month, Hennings wielded a broken bottle and kicked an officer in the torso as they were responding to reports of public disorder in Brompton-on-Swale, near Richmond, where the 31-year-old lives.

In a separate incident in June, Hennings assaulted a different police officer at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Hennings was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty to the attacks.

He will now spend Christmas in prison after he was jailed for 32 weeks by York Magistrates’ Court on 15th December.

North Yorkshire Police said anyone who assaults emergency service workers can expect similar consequences.

Inspector Mark Gee, who is based in Richmond, said:

“There is simply no excuse for this kind of behaviour – it’s unacceptable, unlawful and very distressing for officers who put themselves at risk to keep everyone safe.

“While most people celebrate in good spirits, unfortunately, we do encounter a significant amount of violent behaviour directed towards us over the Christmas and New Year period.

“Many of our officers will be spending this time apart from their families to help keep our communities safe 24/7. But being kicked, or punched, or spat at isn’t part of the job and will never be tolerated.

“This Christmas and all year round, anyone who assaults emergency service workers can expect to be dealt with robustly, which often includes a prison sentence.”

