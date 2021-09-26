A man has been given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Mohamed Ouadah, 33, of Mansfield Road, Luton, received a suspended sentence at Luton Crown Court on Friday 20th Sept after assaulting two police officers in February 2021.

On 20 February, two police officers stopped Ouada’s vehicle as it showed as being uninsured.

When the officers were carrying our further checks, it also transpired that the road tax was unpaid, and the windscreen had a sizeable crack throughout it.

When searching the car, officers spotted an open can of alcohol in the cupholder. When they questioned Ouadah about it, he ran away from the scene.

He was detained shortly after, and when the officers attempted to restrain him, he assaulted them, causing ABH level injuries to one of the officers.

Ouadah was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, assault on an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

He was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for 18 months and was also ordered to pay a total of £3,500 to the assaulted officers, 200 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

PC Burger Swanepoel, who investigated, said:

“Ouadah assaulted two officers in a failed attempt of avoiding responsibility for his offences.

“We are satisfied that he chose to plead guilty and pay for his actions on that day.”

Superintendent Ian Taylor, Bedfordshire Police’s lead for officers and staff welfare provision, said:

“Ouadah’s behaviour is unacceptable and our force will continue to bring offenders like him to justice.

“Emergency workers have made great sacrifices and have continued to work throughout the pandemic to keep our communities safe. At the same time, the number of assaults on emergency workers has risen nationally.

“We want to send a strong message to our communities that violence against any emergency worker won’t be tolerated.”

