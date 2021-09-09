A man who assaulted four police officers in Peterborough has been jailed.

Police received a 999 call to Eastfield Grove on 29th August after 20-year-old Charlie Spurrier was reported to have lashed out and was causing damage to the building.

When officers arrived on the scene, Spurrier was restrained to protect himself and others from injury.

Owing to his erratic behaviour, officers believed that he had taken ‘spice’, a psychoactive substance (NPS).

Upon arrival at Peterborough City Hospital, Spurrier spat at two police officers and later headbutted, scratched and bit one of them.

He also began shouting racist remarks in the presence of hospital staff and other patients before spitting at a third police officer.

After being discharged from the hospital, officers took Spurrier to Thorpe Wood Police Station after being arrested for multiple assaults on officers and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Whilst in the custody suite, Spurrier headbutted a police officer in the abdomen.

He was later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and two public order offences, namely using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, one of which was racially aggravated.

Spurrier, of Eastfield Grove, Eastfield, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 30 August, where he admitted all offences and was jailed for 26 weeks.

Superintendent Kate Anderson, Area Commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said:

“As police officers, each day we come into work we are faced with the unknown and can often be confronted with difficult and dangerous situations, however no one should be subjected to assaults such as these for simply doing their job.

“I hope this sentence sends out a strong message that assaults on any of our officers will not be tolerated and we will put those who think it is acceptable before the courts.”

