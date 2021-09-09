A man who assaulted four police officers in Peterborough has been jailed.
Police received a 999 call to Eastfield Grove on 29th August after 20-year-old Charlie Spurrier was reported to have lashed out and was causing damage to the building.
When officers arrived on the scene, Spurrier was restrained to protect himself and others from injury.
Owing to his erratic behaviour, officers believed that he had taken ‘spice’, a psychoactive substance (NPS).
Upon arrival at Peterborough City Hospital, Spurrier spat at two police officers and later headbutted, scratched and bit one of them.
He also began shouting racist remarks in the presence of hospital staff and other patients before spitting at a third police officer.
After being discharged from the hospital, officers took Spurrier to Thorpe Wood Police Station after being arrested for multiple assaults on officers and a racially aggravated public order offence.
Whilst in the custody suite, Spurrier headbutted a police officer in the abdomen.
He was later charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and two public order offences, namely using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, one of which was racially aggravated.
Spurrier, of Eastfield Grove, Eastfield, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on 30 August, where he admitted all offences and was jailed for 26 weeks.
Superintendent Kate Anderson, Area Commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said:
“As police officers, each day we come into work we are faced with the unknown and can often be confronted with difficult and dangerous situations, however no one should be subjected to assaults such as these for simply doing their job.
“I hope this sentence sends out a strong message that assaults on any of our officers will not be tolerated and we will put those who think it is acceptable before the courts.”
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Another short sentence for a attacking a police officer, it should be at least 5 years automatic jail. No deterrent here at all. It’s a wonder anyone applies for these jobs, absolutely no backing from the out of date judges.
26 weeks! That’ll teach him a lesson, not!!!