A male who assaulted five police officers was sent to prison 48 hours after launching his attack.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to a hotel in the city centre at around 01:00 hours on Saturday, 29th October, to reports that a woman had been assaulted.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by a bare-chested Daniel Johnson, 39, who immediately became aggressive when officers tried to arrest him.
Body-worn camera footage (which has not been released by Nottinghamshire Police) shows Johnson punching and kicking the officers to the ground.
None of the officers sustained serious injuries.
Johnson, of York Way, Camden, London, was jailed for 12 months and was sent to prison 48 hours after the incident.
He admitted five assaults by beating of an emergency worker, a racially aggravated common assault by beating, an assault by beating on a hotel employee and criminal damage.
Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
“This case highlights the sort of violent behaviour our officers have to deal with on a sadly regular basis.
“I am pleased Johnson has been swiftly dealt with and jailed for his totally unacceptable behaviour.
“We will not tolerate violence against women or attacks on officers who are simply working to keep the public safe.
“We do not expect our officers, or any emergency worker, to be assaulted while doing their duty.
“The force will not hesitate to take action against those suspected of assaulting any emergency worker.
“Johnson has been jailed within two days of the incident and I hope this sends a clear message that violent offenders will be rapidly and robustly brought to justice.
“Thankfully, the officers only suffered relatively minor injuries but were understandably extremely shaken by the incident.”
