A man has been sent to prison for 12 months for pointing an imitation handgun at a paramedic who was treating him in the back of an ambulance.
21-year-old Yousef Camara – who came to the UK three years ago – terrified the former Army medic who, during his service in the military, came into contact with firearms on a regular basis.
Bradford Crown Court heard that when the life-saving Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic saw the weapon being pointed at him, he thought that it would be his ‘last shift’.
Upon seeing what he believed was a real firearm, the paramedic shouted ‘he’s got a gun’ to his colleague who was driving the emergency ambulance.
On 25th June 2020, the court heard that an emergency ambulance had been sent to Bradford city centre after Camara was spotted lying on the floor, having been assaulted outside the magistrates’ court.
With a lump on his head, Camara remained motionless, pretending to be unconscious.
When the medics arrived on the scene, they put Camara in the back of their ambulance and drove him to a nearby hospital.
Whilst en route to A&E, Camara opened his eyes and drew the gun from his bag before pointing it at the paramedic.
The victim immediately pressed his emergency button as his colleague raced to the nearby Trafalgar House Police Station.
The paramedic had managed to grab the gun off Camara before arriving at the police station. When the ambulance stopped outside, the paramedic ran into the police station with the weapon.
Police later found some ammunition in the bag that had contained the firearm.
When officers detained Camara, it was established that the gun was a BB gun.
In his victim personal statement, the paramedic said he had been with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for 21 years and that he and his colleague had found the incident ‘harrowing.’
Three months before the incident, Camara had been arrested for having an offensive weapon.
Camara, 21, of Lapage Terrace, Bradford Moor, Bradford, was convicted by a jury of possessing an imitation firearm, namely a BB handgun, with intent to cause fear of violence.
He was sentenced to 12 months in prison via a video link to HMP Leeds after being remanded into custody after failing to attend court for his trial in March.
Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Camara came here 3 years ago. That says it all. What was he doing wandering the streets with any sort of weapon? This is England. Rather than deporting someone who is clearly dangerous, we lock him up for a few months and then release him to have another go.
He should be deported as soon as his sentence is finished. Straight to the airport from jail and back to whichever hell hole he originally comes from.
All I can say is that I hope that the ex serviceman gave him a thoroughly good hiding while disarming him.
ANY immigrant committing an offence that carries a jail sentence of 12 months or more should be deported, even if they aren’t sentenced to 12 months or if they commit crimes totalling 12 months or more in total.