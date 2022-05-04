A man has been sent to prison for 12 months for pointing an imitation handgun at a paramedic who was treating him in the back of an ambulance.

21-year-old Yousef Camara – who came to the UK three years ago – terrified the former Army medic who, during his service in the military, came into contact with firearms on a regular basis.

Bradford Crown Court heard that when the life-saving Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedic saw the weapon being pointed at him, he thought that it would be his ‘last shift’.

Upon seeing what he believed was a real firearm, the paramedic shouted ‘he’s got a gun’ to his colleague who was driving the emergency ambulance.

On 25th June 2020, the court heard that an emergency ambulance had been sent to Bradford city centre after Camara was spotted lying on the floor, having been assaulted outside the magistrates’ court.

With a lump on his head, Camara remained motionless, pretending to be unconscious.

When the medics arrived on the scene, they put Camara in the back of their ambulance and drove him to a nearby hospital.

Whilst en route to A&E, Camara opened his eyes and drew the gun from his bag before pointing it at the paramedic.

The victim immediately pressed his emergency button as his colleague raced to the nearby Trafalgar House Police Station.

The paramedic had managed to grab the gun off Camara before arriving at the police station. When the ambulance stopped outside, the paramedic ran into the police station with the weapon.

Police later found some ammunition in the bag that had contained the firearm.

When officers detained Camara, it was established that the gun was a BB gun.

In his victim personal statement, the paramedic said he had been with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for 21 years and that he and his colleague had found the incident ‘harrowing.’

Three months before the incident, Camara had been arrested for having an offensive weapon.

Camara, 21, of Lapage Terrace, Bradford Moor, Bradford, was convicted by a jury of possessing an imitation firearm, namely a BB handgun, with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison via a video link to HMP Leeds after being remanded into custody after failing to attend court for his trial in March.

