Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for assaulting his children in Windsor.
Rachid Khadla, aged 56, from Windsor, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday 16th April.
Khadla was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of two counts of assault (ABH), and three counts of assault/ill-treat/neglect/abandon a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.
Khadla subjected his three children (now adults) to abuse between 1998 and 2019.
The court heard how Khadla also controlled all aspects of their lives, from what they wore to the food they would eat and who they could be friends with.
Khadla was arrested on 17 October 2019 and charged on 17 July 2020.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sherise Humphreys, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said:
“I hope that this case gives other victims of domestic violence and child abuse the encouragement to come forward and to report to police.
“No matter what the time frame is. We take all such allegations seriously.
“I would like to thank the family for having the courage to stand in court and relive the trauma that they have had to endure over so many years.
“I hope the sentence today can help draw a line under what has happened so that the family can move on and finally have some closure.”
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below