A male has been remanded into custody after four Kent Police officers were assaulted on Tuesday, 26th April.

27-year-old Izaac Aitken-Reiff, of Dunkirk Road, Faversham, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 28 April, where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 26 May.

At around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 26 April 2022, officers were called to an area of woodland near Badsell Road following reports that a male was threatening members of the public.

On arriving at the scene, a suspect is alleged to have approached the officers while holding a piece of wood. He was arrested, and officers also seized an axe from a nearby vehicle.

It is further alleged the suspect assaulted two police officers whilst being taken to a police station.

Aitken-Reiff was later charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, two public order offences, possession of a bladed article and making a grossly offensive and menacing phone call.

Follow Emergency Services News on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to contact@emergency-services.news.

Recommended video: