A Leominster man who attacked a paramedic leaving him with serious injuries, has been jailed.

Henry Grain, who is 20 years old and from Worcester Road, Leominster, has been sentenced to two years in a youth offenders’ institution after he assaulted a paramedic so severely he broke their jaw.

During the incident, which happened at around 21:00 hours outside Shooters Bar in Leominster on Friday, 4 March 2022, Grain also damaged the ambulance that was sent to take him to the hospital.

As a result of his damaging the ambulance, it was taken out of service to be repaired.

Grain pleaded guilty to the charges of grievous bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage and was sentenced on Tuesday, 31 January at Worcester Crown Court.

The incident was the first time that body-worn camera footage was provided to the police by the West Midlands Ambulance service as part of an investigation into an assault of a member of the ambulance service.

Henry Grain

Paramedic Steve Raven, who was assaulted, said:

“We had been tasked to a report of an unresponsive man in a public house.

“After initial treatment, we took him out to the ambulance where he became aggressive, so we activated the ambulance CCTV system and our body worn cameras.”

“I love my job, but this incident has had a profound impact on me.

“As well as the time for my bone to heal I have been left with facial numbness and hearing loss. It has also affected me psychologically – I get very nervous when I attend similar situations.

“Often, we don’t feel that the law provides us with enough protection, but I was pleased that the judge, in his summing up, was quite strong in his disgust at what Grain did.

“He understood that this was an assault on someone who had gone there to help a patient and ended up off work for weeks, robbing the public of a paramedic at a time when it is incredibly challenging.

Paramedic Steve Raven

“When I started this job in 2015, the thought that I would need to wear a body-worn camera for my protection would have seemed absurd, but I am so glad that both the vehicle and our staff have that option.

“I feel sure that being able to capture what happened made all the difference when it came to the prosecution and I would urge all my colleagues to use the system every time they go out, you just never know when you might need it.”

According to the National Health Service (NHS), violence and aggression against ambulance workers is a growing concern, and reports of such incidents are rising.

To ensure the safety of ambulance workers, the NHS has implemented various measures, such as training programs and safety equipment, to reduce the risk of violence and aggression.

WMAS Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said:

“I welcome this sentence as it shows how seriously the court took the violence against Steve.

“Ambulance staff are there to help people in their hour of need. We know that the vast majority of the public find violence against our staff to be abhorrent.

“The impact that violence against our staff has on their lives can be profound: we have seen cases where colleagues are left scared to be alone with a patient; some get flashbacks and other mental health impacts.

“These often long-term effects are on top of the recovery that is needed for their physical injuries that may stop them from being able to work for days, weeks or months.

“Violence is not acceptable and we all need to work together to stop it happening.”

PC Harriet Wilson-Hill, OIC, said:

“The outcome of this case should serve as a reminder that assaulting an emergency service employee will not go unpunished.

“I welcome Grain’s sentence and I hope that it reassures our community of our how seriously we and the Court take this type of crime and that they will hand down a custodial sentence representative of the severity of the offence.”