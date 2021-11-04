A man has been detained by armed officers, and a firearm recovered after Merseyside Police were called to The Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Officers descended on an area outside the hospital at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday due to concerns for the safety of a man.

Merseyside Police said a man in his 60s had been detained on Thursday morning following a 12-hour standoff and was being medically assessed.

The hospital remained fully operational during the incident.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said:

‘We can confirm that a man has been detained and a firearm recovered following an incident outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital today, Thursday 4 November.

‘At around 10.20 am, a man in his 60s was detained at the front of the location. He is being medically assessed.

‘Road closures will remain in place for a short time, and please follow @LivHospitals for further updates for visitors, patients and staff.

‘Thank you for your patience and understanding’.

