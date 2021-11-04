A man has been detained by armed officers, and a firearm recovered after Merseyside Police were called to The Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
Officers descended on an area outside the hospital at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday due to concerns for the safety of a man.
Merseyside Police said a man in his 60s had been detained on Thursday morning following a 12-hour standoff and was being medically assessed.
The hospital remained fully operational during the incident.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said:
‘We can confirm that a man has been detained and a firearm recovered following an incident outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital today, Thursday 4 November.
‘At around 10.20 am, a man in his 60s was detained at the front of the location. He is being medically assessed.
‘Road closures will remain in place for a short time, and please follow @LivHospitals for further updates for visitors, patients and staff.
‘Thank you for your patience and understanding’.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below