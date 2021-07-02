Met police detectives investigating an incident in St James’s Park on Sunday, 27 June, have charged a man.

Professor Chris Whitty was walking through St James’s park when at least two males accosted him. One of the males involved filmed the incident, before the footage was uploaded to social media.

23-year-old Lewis Hughes of Wigton Way, Romford, was charged with common assault yesterday evening (1st July).

Hughes was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 July. Hughes was also fired from his job as a result of his actions.

At approximately 19:20 hrs on Sunday, 27 June, officers in St James’s Park became aware of Prof. Whitty being accosted by a group of men.

After telling the males to get off of the well respected professor, they spoke to Prof. Whitty and checked his welfare. He had not suffered any injuries.

A spokesperson for the Met said that officers subsequently reviewed video footage that emerged after the incident, and the matter was referred to the Public Order Crime Team.

