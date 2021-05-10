Cambridgeshire Police have charged a male with attempted murder following an assault on a nine-year-old boy in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was arrested at his home in Dogsthorpe on Saturday night on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place and has been remanded in custody.

Police were called at 3.24 pm on Saturday 8th May afternoon by the ambulance service reporting a child had been assaulted in Peveril Road and had multiple wounds to his face and head.

The boy was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-changing injuries but has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable condition.

If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.

Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_