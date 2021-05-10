Cambridgeshire Police have charged a male with attempted murder following an assault on a nine-year-old boy in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon.
The 24-year-old was arrested at his home in Dogsthorpe on Saturday night on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
He has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife in a public place and has been remanded in custody.
Police were called at 3.24 pm on Saturday 8th May afternoon by the ambulance service reporting a child had been assaulted in Peveril Road and had multiple wounds to his face and head.
The boy was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital with life-changing injuries but has since been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable condition.
If you have the Google News app on your phone, don’t forget to follow ‘Emergency Services News’.
Got a story? Send your videos and pictures to contact@emergency-services.news You can also find us on Twitter @ES_News_
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below