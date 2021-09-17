A man has been charged after a laser pen was shone at a police helicopter as it searched for a high-risk missing person.

Sergejs Puzanovskis, aged 49, was arrested by Northamptonshire Police after the pilot of a National Police Air Service helicopter reported a laser was being pointed at their aircraft while it was engaged in a search over the town centre on the evening of Wednesday, September 15.

Puzanovskis, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, was subsequently charged with endangering the Safety of an Aircraft and is due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 15, 2021.

A spokesperson for the National Police Air Service said:

‘Our pilots are hand flying nearly 3 tonnes of jet fuel filled complex aircraft above houses filled with families and children.

‘Shining a laser into their eyes whilst they do so beggars belief.

‘We will find you, you will be arrested and you will likely go to prison.’

