A man has been charged with assaulting emergency workers following an incident at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Thursday, 21 July.

Merseyside Police said that at around 06:00 hours, they received a report that a man was aggressive toward medical staff and had assaulted a nurse in the accident and emergency department by punching her in the face.

Response team units responded to the call for help, and officers restrained the suspect.

During the arrest, the male also assaulted a police officer.

Darren James Doyle, 29 years, of Rushey Hey Road in Southdene, Kirkby, has been charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said:

“Every day people working in emergency services put themselves on the front line, from medical staff going about their job to care for and save lives to police officers who serve to protect the public.

“Our officers and staff put their own lives and personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe, but they should never have to tolerate or accept physical violence when carrying out their duties.

“I’m sure the vast majority of law-abiding members of the public would agree that assaults on police officers or other emergency workers is totally unacceptable.

“Not only do they have a massive impact on the officers themselves but also on their families and work colleagues and, as with all acts of violence, we will fully investigate and prosecute offenders where appropriate.”

Have you seen our YouTube channel yet? We have over 500 videos! CLICK HERE to check them out.