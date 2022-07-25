A man has been charged with assaulting emergency workers following an incident at the Royal Liverpool Hospital on Thursday, 21 July.
Merseyside Police said that at around 06:00 hours, they received a report that a man was aggressive toward medical staff and had assaulted a nurse in the accident and emergency department by punching her in the face.
Response team units responded to the call for help, and officers restrained the suspect.
During the arrest, the male also assaulted a police officer.
Darren James Doyle, 29 years, of Rushey Hey Road in Southdene, Kirkby, has been charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers.
Detective Inspector Katie Coote said:
“Every day people working in emergency services put themselves on the front line, from medical staff going about their job to care for and save lives to police officers who serve to protect the public.
“Our officers and staff put their own lives and personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe, but they should never have to tolerate or accept physical violence when carrying out their duties.
“I’m sure the vast majority of law-abiding members of the public would agree that assaults on police officers or other emergency workers is totally unacceptable.
“Not only do they have a massive impact on the officers themselves but also on their families and work colleagues and, as with all acts of violence, we will fully investigate and prosecute offenders where appropriate.”
I am sure that the police are very keen to prosecute such animals. Now all we need is a judiciary prepared to make a similar effort in dishing out meaningful sentences. This one should be hard labour on a chain gang. No mention as to whether the nurse was female.
I was brought up not to hit women, full stop. Therefore, the sojourn on chain gang should be twice as long. Once for thumping an emergency worker and a 100% markup for thumping a woman.
I am not interested in a defence of being drunk or drugged up. Both are self inflicted and within the control of the individual.
We have a ton of litter everywhere in the UK. I broke down on the M25 a while back and made it to a refuge. The litter was unbelievable. The same applies in the country side, even remote lanes. Rather than leaving them festering in their cells, these people should be put on chain gangs and sent litter picking in the areas the council cannot afford to keep clean. Anybody caught littering would be made to join them.