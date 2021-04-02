Avon & Somerset Police have confirmed that A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life in connection with an incident in which a lit item was placed under an occupied police van.
The incident happened during a violent disorder in Bridewell Street, Bristol, on Sunday, 21st March.
Ryan Paul Roberts, of Madeira Road in Plymouth, has also been charged with violent disorder, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He’s been remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 3 April.
During the disorder, 40 police officers were injured and rioters set several police vehicles on fire as well as causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to Bridewell Police Station.
Following the riot, Avon & Somerset Police have launched one of their most extensive investigations, releasing dozens of images of people they would like to speak to.
In total, 25 people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.
