Detectives investigating the death of Julia James have arrested a man in connection with her murder.

A man in his 20s from the Canterbury area was arrested at 21.30 hours on Friday, 7 May 2021. He remains in custody.

Julia, 53, who was a serving Police Community Support Officer for Kent Police, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4 pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Julia worked in a team that helped to look after the victims of domestic abuse.

She worked from home that day before taking her dog, Toby, for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.

A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said:

‘We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us. If you were in the Snowdown area between 1 pm and 4.30 pm on Tuesday 27 April, please contact us.

‘This includes anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time, or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy – such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.

Witnesses and anyone with any other information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also asked to submit details online via this link.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.

