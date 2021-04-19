A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a police officer was injured following a fail-to-stop collision.

The 21-year-old male was arrested at an address in the Archway area on Saturday, 17 April.

Some members of the public called the police at 14:57hrs on Thursday, 15th April, to reports of a vehicle in collision with a police officer at Dartmouth Park Hill near the junction with Tufnell Park Road.

The officer, who had been standing next to a stationary police vehicle at the time of the collision, suffered injuries to his legs.

The police vehicle was also damaged in the incident. After striking the officer, the driver fled the scene.

The injured officer was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not life-threatening, and he has since been discharged from the hospital.

