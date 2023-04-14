The outrageous actions of a man who drove the wrong way down the M20 have shocked the local community with the danger that Valentas Sluckas exposed them to.

The 38-year-old was charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, and driving without insurance, demonstrating his utter contempt for the law.

The incident began just after 17:00 hours on Tuesday, 11 April 2023, when Kent Police officers spotted a suspicious black Toyota Prius on the A20 London Road in Maidstone.

Suspecting the vehicle to be stolen, uniformed officers approached the car while it was stationary at a set of lights.

However, instead of cooperating, Sluckas allegedly drove off into oncoming traffic, recklessly colliding with a police officer in the process.

Unfazed, the dedicated police officers pursued the suspect as he continued driving the wrong way on the M20 coastbound.

The police pursuit ended when Sluckas collided with another car, prompting him to flee the scene on foot.

Thanks to the unwavering determination of the officers, Sluckas was located and arrested a short time later.

This incident highlights the shocking reality faced by our emergency service heroes daily.

According to recent figures, around 33,000 police officers in the UK are assaulted each year, demonstrating the risks they undertake to protect our communities.

Sluckas, of no fixed address, was charged with seven offences, which include dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for a constable, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, handling stolen goods, disqualified driving, and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 13 April.

If you would like to stay up-to-date with this incident, then please subscribe to our FREE newsletter: