The Metropolitan Police has recently been embroiled in controversy for their decision to ban officers from wearing the ‘Thin Blue Line‘ emblem during the London Pride celebrations.

The decision, which has sparked intense criticism from the families of fallen officers, politicians, and the wider police community, has brought to light a significant debate about symbolism and its role in public events.

The Thin Blue Line badge, a black-and-white Union flag embellished with a thin horizontal blue line, is worn as a mark of remembrance and respect for police officers who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

However, during the Pride celebrations, officers were expressly directed not to display the badge due to concerns that it could offend the LGBT+ community.

This decision was rooted in the belief that the Thin Blue Line emblem has connections to far-right and anti-trans groups in the United States, and the fear of causing offence overshadowed the original intent of the badge.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has raised her concerns regarding the ban, demanding further clarification from the Metropolitan Police.

A source close to Ms Braverman shared that “The Home Secretary has concerns at the reported reasoning for officers being unable to wear the Thin Blue Line badge in honour of colleagues who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

She questioned the motivation behind the decision, particularly as other police forces have allowed their officers to wear the emblem.

The ban also drew sharp criticism from family members of officers who were tragically killed on duty.

Debbie Adlam, the mother of PC Andrew Harper who was killed in the line of duty in 2019, shared her dismay over the decision.

Adlam articulated the significance of the emblem, stating, “Since we lost Andrew, we have considered the Thin Blue Line image to be a universal memorial to the loss of these officers.”

Her sentiments echoed the feelings of countless others who see the badge as a symbol of dedication and sacrifice.

Yet, the Metropolitan Police leadership, particularly Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, stood by the decision.

Rowley emphasised the need for officers to avoid showing allegiance to any cause through their uniforms, underscoring his belief that maintaining neutrality was essential.

Despite facing backlash from various quarters, Rowley was steadfast in his stance, drawing attention to the fact that the Thin Blue Line badge in the US “has ended up being both a policing symbol and is being used by some hard-right groups.”

The controversy stirred up significant conversations not just within the police force, but also among the public.

Social media platforms became a hotbed for debate and discussion on the issue.

One such instance was a poll conducted by Emergency Services News (@ES_News_) on Twitter.

The results revealed a staggering 99% of respondents disagreed with the ban, as of 13:00 hours on July 6th, underscoring the depth of feeling on this issue.

Voices from within the police community and outside have spoken up, condemning the decision.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel and Former Detective Chief Inspector Paul Maleary expressed their disagreement, with Patel citing the ban as a result of “political correction and false narratives.”

Maleary added his voice to the discourse, stating, “It’s a badge of honour and is worn to commemorate the fallen within the British police service. It has nothing to do with politics or the United States.”

Adding to the voices supporting the Thin Blue Line badge is Nick Adderley, Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police.

Adderley took to Twitter (@NorthantsChief) to express his support for his officers wishing to wear the badge.

He stated, “I have offered to pay for the patch, for my officers and staff, (my own money) if they wish to wear it as I am determined never to allow a minority to twist the meaning of this patch, which risks the memory of fallen officers being driven into an abyss of hushed tones.”

This show of solidarity has resonated with many, with the tweet amassing nearly 6,000 likes.

BJ Harrington, the Chief Constable of Essex Police, also expressed his stance on Twitter.

In a tweet (@BJH251) displaying the Thin Blue Line badge on his tactical vest, he wrote:

“This is the front of my tac vest so if people want to wear it in @EssexPoliceUK it is allowed.

“Shows pride in our nation and remembrance of those in policing who have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting & serving communities.”

Our editor, John Johnson, was invited on to BBC Essex to talk about the subject.

