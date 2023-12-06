Commissioner Roe Advocates for a Barred List to Enhance Professional Standards

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has taken decisive action by removing 13 staff members in response to a critical report last year, which identified significant institutional shortcomings.

At a recent London Assembly meeting, Fire Commissioner Andy Roe emphasised the need for legislative changes to introduce a ‘barred list’ for UK fire brigades.

This list would ensure that dismissed staff cannot be re-employed within the sector, maintaining high professional standards.

Insights from the London Assembly Meeting

At the fire, resilience, and emergency planning committee meeting, Commissioner Roe disclosed that 13 individuals had been “exited” from the LFB as part of the response to the Independent Culture Review by Nazir Afzal, former chief crown prosecutor for the North West.

Roe anticipates additional dismissals in the future.

He noted that six of these staff members were removed without the possibility of re-employment.

At the same time, the other seven resigned, resulting in the loss of their pensions and rights before their misconduct hearings.

The Concept of the Barred List and Related Concerns

The idea of a barred list, raised by Tory assembly member Lord Bailey, aims to uphold the integrity of the fire service profession.

Mr Roe, acknowledging the potential impact on future employment for those listed, referenced similar practices in the health and policing sectors.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining professional standards and the deterrent effect of publicising disciplinary outcomes.

Progress on Implementing Recommendations from the Afzal Report

Commissioner Roe also provided an update on the LFB’s progress in implementing Mr Afzal’s report recommendations.

Nine of the 23 recommendations have been completed, with the rest ongoing.

The commissioner reaffirmed the LFB’s commitment to cultural change and fostering an inclusive workplace.

The LFB’s external complaints service has processed 329 contacts and initiated 84 investigations in the past 11 months.

Renewed Investigation into Firefighter Jaden Matthew Francois-Esprit’s Tragic Death

A third investigation has been launched concerning the death of firefighter Jaden Matthew Francois-Esprit, who died in August 2020.

As Mr Roe mentioned, this renewed investigation addresses past procedural failures.

A final report on this case is expected in the coming two weeks.

